Shawn McCoulsky: Newport extend loan of Bristol City striker until end of season

Shawn McCoulsky has scored 10 goals for Newport since arriving on loan last summer

Newport have forward Shawn McCoulsky until the end of the season after extending his loan from Bristol City.

The 20-year old has already scored 10 goals in all competitions this season for the League Two side.

Newport now also have striker Paul Hayes available, who joined in October as a free agent but an issue with his registration has prevented his debut.

Aaron Williams and Jazzi Barnum-Bobb have both returned from their loan spells at Brackley and Torquay United.

But Joe Quigley has returned to AFC Bournemouth following the completion of his loan spell at Rodney Parade.

Newport's next game is the home FA Cup third-round tie with Leeds United on Sunday, 7 January.