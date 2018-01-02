Scottish League Two: Peterhead narrow gap with Montrose after 7-0 win over Elgin

Rory McAllister has scored 10 goals in nine games for Peterhead

Peterhead made it 13 goals in two games to thump Elgin City 7-0 and move to within a point of stumbling Scottish League Two leaders Montrose.

Montrose, who lost 6-2 at home to the Blue Toon on Saturday, were held at home by bottom side Cowdenbeath.

Edinburgh City move three points clear of Cowden after beating Berwick 3-0.

Annan Athletic move into the top four thanks to a 0-0 draw away to Clyde and Stirling Albion's 2-1 defeat away to third-top Stenhousemuir.

Rory McAllister made it 10 goals in nine games to open the scoring for Peterhead, who have two games in hand over leaders Montrose, after 27 minutes.

Jordon Brown doubled the home side's advantage nine minutes after half-time before Elgin's late collapse.

Nick Riley, Jamie Stevenson, with two, Mason Robertson and Russell McLean scored in the Blue Toon's clinical closing stages.

Montrose, who had gone five games unbeaten before losing to Peterhead at the weekend, opened the scoring through Gary Fraser after 68 minutes.

But Robbie Buchanan equalised 10 minutes from time for Cowden, who have now gone 17 games without a victory.

Ashley Grimes opened the scoring for Edinburgh after half an hour against Berwick Rangers, with Scott Shepherd adding the two other goals in the final 15 minutes.

Two goals at the start of the second half from Jimmy Scott and Ross Meechan put Stenhousemuir in control against Stirling as the hosts extended their unbeaten run to four games.

One-time leaders Stirling scored a late consolation through Darren Smith but have now gone six games without a victory to slip back to fifth, five points behind their hosts.

Both teams finished the game at Broadwood Stadium with 10 men as Danny Lennon was left seeking a first win in five games as Clyde manager.

The hosts could not take advantage despite Annan having right-back Jack Brannan sent off after only seven minutes in Cumbernauld.

Clyde midfielder Kevin Nicoll was also shown a red card four minutes from time as the Bully Wee recorded a fourth straight 0-0 draw.