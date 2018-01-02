Lee Robinson: Dunfermline sign former Rangers goalkeeper

Lee Robinson last played against Dunfermline - for Queen of the South in May

Former Rangers and Queen of the South goalkeeper Lee Robinson has signed for Dunfermline Athletic until the end of the season.

And he goes straight into the starting line-up against Falkirk on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Englishman left Queens, one of the Pars' Scottish Championship rivals, in September.

Robinson played 35 times for the Dumfries side in his third spell at Palmerston Park, his last being in a 1-0 defeat by Dunfermline in May.

He also had spells with Kilmarnock, Ostersunds and Raith Rovers.

Robinson began his career with Rangers and had spent time on loan to Greenock Morton, St Johnstone and Queens before moving to Kilmarnock in 2009.

He returned to Ibrox in August 2014 and played nine times before signing for Queens in July 2016.

Robinson replaced Sean Murdoch in the starting line-up against Falkirk, his fellow 31-year-old, who signed in 2015 after leaving Rochester Rhinos, missing out for the first time this season.

With Murdoch sidelined through injury, the 19-year-old Cameron Gill was again on the bench.