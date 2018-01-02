Terence Kongolo: Huddersfield set to sign Monaco defender on loan

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Terence Kongolo
Terence Kongolo in action for Feyenoord against Manchester United in last year's Europa League

Huddersfield hope to complete the loan signing of Monaco defender Terence Kongolo in the next 24 hours.

Terriers boss David Wagner wants to bolster his defensive options and Kongolo could be signed in time for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Bolton.

Kongolo, 23, only joined Monaco from Dutch side Feyernoord in the summer for 15m euros (£13.38m).

The Netherlands international has made six appearances this season, mostly at left-back.

