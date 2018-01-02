Guy Gnabouyou: Torquay United release former France Under-21 striker

Guy Gnabouyou has previously played in France, Greece, Finland and Malta

Former Marseille and France Under-21 striker Guy Gnabouyou has left National League club Torquay United.

The 28-year-old signed for Torquay on non-contract terms in November but a club statement on Tuesday said he had struggled to settle in the local area.

He made five appearances for the Plainmoor outfit, four of which came from the substitutes bench.

"Torquay United Football Club would like to wish Guy the very best for the future," the statement added.