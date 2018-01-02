BBC Sport - Mark Hughes: Watch Stoke City manager walk out of news conference
Hughes walks out of news conference
- From the section Stoke
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes walks out of his post-match news conference following his side's 1-0 home defeat by Newcastle in the Premier League.
Hughes faced questions about his team selection after resting a number of key players for the 5-0 loss to Chelsea on 30 December, with the home game against relegation rivals the Magpies in mind.
READ MORE: I'm best person for Stoke job - Hughes
READ MORE: Stoke City 0-1 Newcastle United
