Ahead of the visit of Ballymena United to Solitude, Cliftonville boss Barry Gray is calling on his team to show the same effort that earned a point against Coleraine on Saturday.

"That performance means nothing unless we can continue it into the games that are coming up," said Gray. "The next one is Ballymena and they're on a run of form that's been superb in the last number of weeks."

Ballymena manager David Jeffrey is expecting another closely fought contest between the two sides.

"The games between the two of us have been rather tight of late," said Jeffrey. "You look at the quality and the firepower that they have and they play some great football on that surface. So we've got to get our heads around that again and go and do our best."