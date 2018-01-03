Oxford United: Pep Clotet confident transfer window will help improve squad

Pep Clotet took charge at Oxford United in the summer following Michael Appleton's departure

Oxford United manager Pep Clotet is confident business in the January transfer window will improve his squad.

The Spaniard, who took charge of the U's in the summer, stressed players returning from injury will hold as much value as new faces joining the club.

"We've a plan of exactly the kind of player we want and we feel we're building something sustainable," the 40-year-old told BBC Radio Oxford.

Oxford are currently 10th in League One, six points off the play-offs.

Clotet revealed after Monday's 3-1 home win against MK Dons that meetings were well-advanced to bring a new player in and "put pen to paper".

"If we use this window very wisely, then we can improve the team," he said. "In January, the best options sometimes come late.

"But we have to be careful with what we do as nobody wants to get rid of a good player in January without time to prepare for a replacement."