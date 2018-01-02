BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho says Paul Scholes does nothing but 'criticise' players
Scholes doesn't comment, he criticises - Mourinho
Man Utd
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Paul Scholes "will be in history as a phenomenal player...not as a pundit" after the former midfielder criticised Paul Pogba.
