Irish Premiership: Ballymena United and Glentoran compete for top six place

Danske Bank Irish Premiership - Tuesday 2 January, 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on Radio Ulster MW and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Just one point separates sixth placed Ballymena United and seventh ranked Glentoran going into Tuesday's matches in the Irish Premiership.

Ballymena visit Cliftonville in a dress rehearsal for the League Cup semi-final at the Showgrounds on 16 January.

Glentoran, who slipped into the bottom half of the table following their draw against Dungannon on Saturday, will host Warrenpoint Town at the Oval.

Elsewhere, Glenavon can close the gap on the top two with a win away to Ards.

After winning seven consecutive games in the lead-up to Christmas, Cliftonville have taken one point from three games over the festive period, including 2-0 defeats by Linfield and Crusaders before a scoreless draw against Coleraine on Saturday.

In contrast, Ballymena have lost just one of their last six matches and their form has been rewarded with a move into the top half of the table at the expense of the Glens.

Having beaten Warrenpoint twice already this season, Glentoran will be hopeful of victory at the Oval after the playing surface passed a pitch inspection this afternoon.

However, manager Gary Haveron will have to assess the fitness of James Knowles, Corey McMullan and Robbie McDaid, who all suffered knocks during the draw at Dungannon.

Battle for third sport

After the win for Crusaders on Monday, which helped them overtake Coleraine at the summit, there is now an 11-point gap between the top two in the table and Glenavon in third place.

The Lurgan Blues are just one point ahead of Cliftonville, with Linfield a point further back, but Gary Hamilton's side will aim to strengthen their grip on third spot with an away win against an in-form Ards team that is unbeaten in their last four outings.

Glenavon will not be able to field new signing Stephen Murray following his arrival from Warrenpoint Town on a two-and-a-half year contract but the striker will be available for the Irish Cup game against Carrick Rangers on Saturday.

Having secured eight points from their last four outings, Ards assistant manager Darren Nixon says there is renewed confidence that the club will avoid relegation this season.

"We're 10 games left to the split," said Nixon.

"Confidence is high, we're pulling together some clean sheets, we're scoring goals, we're a team that's not getting beaten, which I suppose is a mentality for the bottom six and we feel as a club that we're progressing on the pitch as well so we're quietly confident."

Festive football

Following another action-packed Christmas schedule, tonight's games represent the final round of festive football for the Premiership clubs and managers are calling on their players to maintain their professionalism during a key period of the season.

"I've told the boys to prepare properly for the next couple of days," said Warrenpoint manager Matthew Tipton.

"I know it's the new year and everything else but that means nothing to me. As footballers, we get two months off during May and June and they can have as many nights out and days out as they want then.

"They can have Christmas Day or New Year's Day for eight weeks just like I've had to do and what my family has had to do for the last 21 years. So if they're not prepared physically and mentally, they'll be in for a big shock."

"I've said to the players, 'now is the time for a bit of discipline' and we'll be professional," added Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey.

"This may be the festive season for everyone else, unfortunately it's not for footballers but there'll be plenty of time further down the line to enjoy these times and so this is about being disciplined and looking after ourselves.

"There is no point doing what we've done and performing the way we have and then not preparing properly."