National League
Maidstone United1Ebbsfleet2

Maidstone United v Ebbsfleet United

Line-ups

Maidstone United

  • 13Worgan
  • 22Ofori-Twumasi
  • 6Okuonghae
  • 4Prestedge
  • 2Hare
  • 5Wynter
  • 13Anderson
  • 8Lewis
  • 14Reason
  • 7Loza
  • 32Pigott

Substitutes

  • 9Sam-Yorke
  • 10Paxman
  • 11Wraight
  • 18Osei
  • 22ter Horst

Ebbsfleet

  • 1Ashmore
  • 27Wilson
  • 5Winfield
  • 16Payne
  • 24MagriBooked at 9mins
  • 6Clark
  • 8Drury
  • 7Powell
  • 17Shields
  • 9Kedwell
  • 25Coulson

Substitutes

  • 4Rance
  • 10McLean
  • 11Weston
  • 21Jordan
  • 26Bush
Referee:
Adrian Quelch
Attendance:
2,396

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Maidstone United 1, Ebbsfleet United 2. Jack Powell (Ebbsfleet United).

Goal!

Goal! Maidstone United 1, Ebbsfleet United 1. Joe Anderson (Maidstone United).

Goal!

Goal! Maidstone United 0, Ebbsfleet United 1. Jack Powell (Ebbsfleet United).

Second Half

Second Half begins Maidstone United 0, Ebbsfleet United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Maidstone United 0, Ebbsfleet United 0.

Booking

Sam Magri (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield29167638261255
2Aldershot29149646301651
3Sutton United2914784234849
4Wrexham2813963122948
5Boreham Wood291211640281247
6Dover291112638231545
7Dag & Red29129845351045
8Tranmere28128842261644
9Bromley2912894637944
10Ebbsfleet29101274133842
11Fylde2711884336741
12Maidenhead United2991193740-338
13Maidstone United2891183540-538
14Woking27105123843-535
15Eastleigh2871384042-234
16Halifax29810113138-734
17Hartlepool2889113138-733
18Gateshead2671183228432
19Leyton Orient2988133542-732
20Barrow29710123640-431
21Chester28510132444-2025
22Solihull Moors2966172645-1924
23Guiseley27410132550-2522
24Torquay2848162345-2220
