Goal! Maidstone United 1, Ebbsfleet United 2. Jack Powell (Ebbsfleet United).
Maidstone United v Ebbsfleet United
Line-ups
Maidstone United
- 13Worgan
- 22Ofori-Twumasi
- 6Okuonghae
- 4Prestedge
- 2Hare
- 5Wynter
- 13Anderson
- 8Lewis
- 14Reason
- 7Loza
- 32Pigott
Substitutes
- 9Sam-Yorke
- 10Paxman
- 11Wraight
- 18Osei
- 22ter Horst
Ebbsfleet
- 1Ashmore
- 27Wilson
- 5Winfield
- 16Payne
- 24MagriBooked at 9mins
- 6Clark
- 8Drury
- 7Powell
- 17Shields
- 9Kedwell
- 25Coulson
Substitutes
- 4Rance
- 10McLean
- 11Weston
- 21Jordan
- 26Bush
- Referee:
- Adrian Quelch
- Attendance:
- 2,396
Live Text
Goal!
Goal!
Goal! Maidstone United 1, Ebbsfleet United 1. Joe Anderson (Maidstone United).
Goal!
Goal! Maidstone United 0, Ebbsfleet United 1. Jack Powell (Ebbsfleet United).
Second Half
Second Half begins Maidstone United 0, Ebbsfleet United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Maidstone United 0, Ebbsfleet United 0.
Booking
Sam Magri (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
