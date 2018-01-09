National League
Dag & Red1Boreham Wood3

Dagenham & Redbridge v Boreham Wood

Line-ups

Dag & Red

  • 30Cousins
  • 29Howells
  • 5Robson
  • 17Boucaud
  • 19Ling
  • 18Lokko
  • 6RobinsonSubstituted forDoeat 65'minutes
  • 7HowellSubstituted forWhitelyat 58'minutes
  • 10Ferrier
  • 11OkenabirhieSubstituted forSparkesat 65'minutes
  • 23Cheek

Substitutes

  • 4Doe
  • 9Kandi
  • 13Moore
  • 14Sparkes
  • 25Whitely

Boreham Wood

  • 1Smith
  • 2Smith
  • 4Ricketts
  • 11Andrade
  • 8Champion
  • 7Shakes
  • 10Murtagh
  • 12Quigley
  • 17Turley
  • 19Balanta
  • 24Davey

Substitutes

  • 3Woodards
  • 15Jeffers
  • 23Turgott
  • 25Chesmain
  • 26Jarvis
Referee:
Gary Parsons

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Scott Doe replaces Matt Robinson.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Dan Sparkes replaces Fejiri Okenabirhie.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Boreham Wood 3. Angelo Balanta (Boreham Wood).

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Corey Whitely replaces Luke Howell.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Boreham Wood 2. Michael Cheek (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Boreham Wood 2. Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood) converts the penalty with a.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Boreham Wood 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Boreham Wood 1.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Boreham Wood 1. Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield29167638261255
2Aldershot29149646301651
3Sutton United2914784234849
4Wrexham2813963122948
5Boreham Wood291211640281247
6Dover291112638231545
7Dag & Red29129845351045
8Tranmere28128842261644
9Bromley2912894637944
10Ebbsfleet29101274133842
11Fylde2711884336741
12Maidenhead United2991193740-338
13Maidstone United2891183540-538
14Woking27105123843-535
15Eastleigh2871384042-234
16Halifax29810113138-734
17Hartlepool2889113138-733
18Gateshead2671183228432
19Leyton Orient2988133542-732
20Barrow29710123640-431
21Chester28510132444-2025
22Solihull Moors2966172645-1924
23Guiseley27410132550-2522
24Torquay2848162345-2220
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired