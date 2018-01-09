Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Scott Doe replaces Matt Robinson.
Dagenham & Redbridge v Boreham Wood
-
- From the section Conference
Line-ups
Dag & Red
- 30Cousins
- 29Howells
- 5Robson
- 17Boucaud
- 19Ling
- 18Lokko
- 6RobinsonSubstituted forDoeat 65'minutes
- 7HowellSubstituted forWhitelyat 58'minutes
- 10Ferrier
- 11OkenabirhieSubstituted forSparkesat 65'minutes
- 23Cheek
Substitutes
- 4Doe
- 9Kandi
- 13Moore
- 14Sparkes
- 25Whitely
Boreham Wood
- 1Smith
- 2Smith
- 4Ricketts
- 11Andrade
- 8Champion
- 7Shakes
- 10Murtagh
- 12Quigley
- 17Turley
- 19Balanta
- 24Davey
Substitutes
- 3Woodards
- 15Jeffers
- 23Turgott
- 25Chesmain
- 26Jarvis
- Referee:
- Gary Parsons
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Dan Sparkes replaces Fejiri Okenabirhie.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Boreham Wood 3. Angelo Balanta (Boreham Wood).
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Corey Whitely replaces Luke Howell.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Boreham Wood 2. Michael Cheek (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Boreham Wood 2. Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood) converts the penalty with a.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Boreham Wood 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Boreham Wood 1.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Boreham Wood 1. Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.