Guiseley's National League game against Gateshead has been postponed because of a frozen pitch at Nethermoor.

A pitch inspection was held at 11:30 GMT on Tuesday and parts of the playing surface were frozen after a period of cold weather in West Yorkshire.

The Lions are 23rd in the table, nine points adrift of safety, while the Heed are 18th and without a win in six league games.

No date has yet been announced for the rearranged fixture.