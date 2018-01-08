Manchester City v Bristol City

Guardiola is aiming to win his first trophy as Manchester City boss

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has suggested he could name a strong side for Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Bristol City.

Claudio Bravo could retain his place in goal while Ilkay Gundogan might feature after playing in Saturday's FA Cup win over Burnley.

Midfielder Phil Foden (ankle) and striker Gabriel Jesus (knee) are out.

Bristol City are without long-term absentees Jens Hegeler, Gary O'Neil, Callum O'Dowda and Ivan Lucic.

Guardiola wants to win them all

Manchester City are challenging for four trophies this season.

As well as the EFL Cup, they are top of the Premier League, in the fourth round of the FA Cup and have qualified for the Champions League knockout stages.

And Guardiola says it is important they tackle every competition with the intention of winning it.

"We are going to try to win the game, take the best result possible, then go to Bristol away with the best result - that's the only way I know," he said.

"The important thing is to be involved in all competitions and we are there as well as other teams. Chelsea are in the same position, they're in them all.

"We have to be involved in everything. From my experience in Barcelona when we won the treble, in January you cannot talk about it, it's unrealistic.

"In sport, the most important thing is what's next. Visualise, focus on what's next. If you look far away: big mistake."

'We must play our own game'

Bristol City beat Manchester United 2-1 in the League Cup quarter-finals last month

Bristol City, fourth in the Championship, knocked Manchester United out of the competition in the previous round at Ashton Gate.

United were the fourth Premier League side they had beaten and the result meant they reached the semi-finals of a major cup competition for the first time since the 1988-89 season.

"The players have been exceptional so far," said Bristol City boss Lee Johnson.

"The effort they've demonstrated to beat four Premier League teams en route has been phenomenal.

"Now they find themselves in the semi-finals of a major cup competition and facing the best team in the country right now.

"The concentration levels it will take to ensure we don't get infiltrated in our back-line will be huge.

"In saying that, I do believe in the qualities in our squad and the challenge is to make sure we play our game."