Port Vale sign striker Dior Angus from non-league Redditch United

Port Vale boss Neil Aspin is looking to boost his strikeforce
Port Vale boss Neil Aspin took Dior Angus with his squad to Notts County on Monday

Port Vale have signed striker Dior Angus from non-league Redditch United, manager Neil Aspin has confirmed.

The 23-year-old has scored 17 goals for Southern League Premier Division side Redditch this season.

Full details of his move and the length of his Vale contract have yet to be disclosed by the club.

"We're hoping he can progress here but there's no pressure as he's got to step up a few leagues, but he's got some potential," Aspin told BBC Radio Stoke.

