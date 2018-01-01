BBC Sport - Everton 0-2 Man Utd: Sam Allardyce says his side let Man Utd take game away from them
We let Man Utd take game away from us - Allardyce
- From the section Everton
Everton boss Sam Allardyce says his side let Manchester United take the game away from them by backing off defensively during their 2-0 loss at Goodison Park.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 0-2 Manchester United
Watch highlights on Match of the Day on Tuesday 2 January at 22:45 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired