Ballinamallard bring in pair on loan

Ballinamallard United boss Gavin Dykes signs Donegal Celtic striker Stephen O'Flynn and Crusaders defender Michael Kerr in loan deals.

Dykes is boosting his squad as the Fermanagh side continue their battle against relegation from the Irish Premiership.

Monday's defeat by table-topping Crusaders leaves the Mallards five points adrift at the bottom.

