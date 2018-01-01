BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Ballinamallard bring in pair on loan
Ballinamallard bring in pair on loan
- From the section Irish
Ballinamallard United boss Gavin Dykes signs Donegal Celtic striker Stephen O'Flynn and Crusaders defender Michael Kerr in loan deals.
Dykes is boosting his squad as the Fermanagh side continue their battle against relegation from the Irish Premiership.
Monday's defeat by table-topping Crusaders leaves the Mallards five points adrift at the bottom.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired