BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Crues go top with win over Mallards
Crues capture top spot with win over Mallards
Crusaders move top of the Irish Premiership thanks to a 3-0 victory over basement side Ballinamallard at Ferney Park.
Superb second-half strikes from Jordan Forsythe and Billy Joe Burns, along with an own goal from Matthew Kelly, secured the points which take the Crues above Coleraine.
