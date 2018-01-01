BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Crues go top with win over Mallards

Crues capture top spot with win over Mallards

Crusaders move top of the Irish Premiership thanks to a 3-0 victory over basement side Ballinamallard at Ferney Park.

Superb second-half strikes from Jordan Forsythe and Billy Joe Burns, along with an own goal from Matthew Kelly, secured the points which take the Crues above Coleraine.

