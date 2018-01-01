Lee Bullen: Sheffield Wednesday caretaker furious with 'joke' defending in Burton defeat

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker Lee Bullen has won one of his three games in charge

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen called his side's 3-0 defeat by Burton "embarrassing".

The Owls slipped to a third successive home loss and are now just six points above the relegation zone.

Bullen told BBC Radio Sheffield: "The goals we lost you wouldn't see in a school playground.

"The first goal is a joke. For someone to waltz 50 yards, through four or five players, without anyone laying a glove on him is embarrassing."

He continued: "We said at half-time that they would sit deep and look to hit us on the counter so we had to keep the backdoor shut and less than five minutes into the second half we were 2-0 down.

"The players have let themselves so far down this season and I am absolutely gutted to be sitting here and speaking this way about these players."

The former Owls defender has won one and lost two of his three games in charge since taking over from Carlos Carvalhal on Christmas Eve.

He admitted that Wednesday, who finished in the top six in the past two seasons, could end up at the wrong end of the table.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat it, we have to be positive but performances like this put you in a position where you could get dragged into a relegation battle," he added.

"People are playing for their futures and what is the new man going to think when he sees performances like that?

"The sooner a new man comes in hopefully we can start pushing in the right direction."