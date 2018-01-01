Premier League stats: Ragnar Klavan, Huddersfield, Stoke, Steve Cook

Ragnar Klavan scored his first Premier League goal in his 34th game in the competition for Liverpool

Ragnar Klavan's winner sets a new mark, Stoke endure their worst top-flight run in 33 years, and Huddersfield's troubles on the road continue.

Here are the best stats from the Premier League games on New Year's Day:

Ragnar Klavan headed a 94th-minute winner as Liverpool beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor to become the first Estonian player to score in Premier League history.

The defender's goal means players of 97 different nationalities have scored in the Premier League - excluding own goals.

It saw the Reds extend their unbeaten top-flight run to 13 games, their longest streak under manager Jurgen Klopp and the best since April 2014, when they clocked up 16 matches without losing on the way to finishing second.

Huddersfield were beaten 3-0 at Leicester, with the Terriers failing to score for the eighth time in 11 Premier League away games this season. That is a record equalled only by Brighton and Crystal Palace this term.

Victory for Leicester means they are unbeaten in 14 Premier League home games against newly promoted sides, since losing 5-0 to Bolton in August 2001.

Stoke have 20 points after 22 games this season following their 1-0 defeat by Newcastle, their worst top-flight haul at this stage since 1984-85 when they only had 11.

have 20 points after 22 games this season following their 1-0 defeat by Newcastle, their worst top-flight haul at this stage since 1984-85 when they only had 11. Mark Hughes' side have also conceded the first goal of the game on 15 occasions in the Premier League this season, more than any other team.

The Potters have now gone more home games (10) without keeping a clean sheet than at any other point in their Premier League existence.

Brighton scored their quickest goal of the season in the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, with Anthony Knockaert putting the Seagulls in front after four minutes 32 seconds.

Steve Cook headed Bournemouth level in the first half, scoring his eighth Premier League goal since August 2015 - Scott Dann, with nine, is the only central defender to score more in that timeframe.

