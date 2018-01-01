BBC Sport - Stoke 0-1 Newcastle: Rafa Benitez says Magpies' work rate deserved victory
Newcastle work rate deserved victory - Benitez
- From the section Newcastle
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez says his side's hard work in the first half deserved victory following their 1-0 win at Stoke City.
MATCH REPORT: Stoke City 0-1 Newcastle United
Watch highlights on Match of the Day on Tuesday 2 January at 22:45 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired