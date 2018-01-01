BBC Sport - Leicester 3-0 Huddersfield: Claude Puel 'surprised' by Foxes' fitness in victory
Puel 'surprised' by Leicester's fitness in victory
Leicester boss Claude Puel says he is "surprised" by his side's fitness levels in their 3-0 victory at home to Huddersfield, only two days after a defeat at Liverpool.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 3-0 Huddersfield Town
