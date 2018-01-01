BBC Sport - Leicester 3-0 Huddersfield: David Wagner says Terriers wasted a winning opportunity
Huddersfield didn't take chances - Wagner
Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner says his side wasted their goalscoring opportunities and made life too easy for Leicester during their 3-0 loss at the King Power Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 3-0 Huddersfield Town
