BBC Sport - Brighton 2-2 Bournemouth: Eddie Howe says Cherries made it difficult for themselves
We made it difficult for ourselves - Cherries boss Howe
- From the section Bournemouth
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says his side made it difficult for themselves after twice falling behind before earning a 2-2 draw at Brighton.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 AFC Bournemouth
Watch highlights on Match of the Day on Tuesday 2 January at 22:45 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired