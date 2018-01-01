BBC Sport - Alfredo Morelos v Craig Gordon, an incredible moment during the Old Firm game

Morelos v Gordon - wow, what a save

During the hustle and intensity of a typical Old Firm game came a breathtaking moment. Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos met James Tavernier's cross with a close-range header, but Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon had the reflexes to keep the ball out.

