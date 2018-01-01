BBC Sport - Alfredo Morelos v Craig Gordon, an incredible moment during the Old Firm game
Morelos v Gordon - wow, what a save
- From the section Scottish
During the hustle and intensity of a typical Old Firm game came a breathtaking moment. Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos met James Tavernier's cross with a close-range header, but Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon had the reflexes to keep the ball out.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired