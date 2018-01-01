Katrien Meire: Sheffield Wednesday appoint Belgian as chief executive

Katrien Meire left her position as Charlton chief executive at the end of 2017

Sheffield Wednesday have appointed Katrien Meire as their chief executive.

The 33-year-old Belgian held the same position at Charlton for four years before leaving at the end of 2017.

Meire and owner Roland Duchatelet were the target of protests from fans unhappy with how the club was being run during her time with the Addicks.

She told the Wednesday website: "This is a massive challenge at a massive club and I am looking forward to beginning this journey."

Her appointment was announced prior to kick-off in their New Year's Day home game against Burton Albion.

And one of her first jobs will be to help find a replacement for head coach Carlos Carvalhal, who parted company with the Owls on 24 December and is now in charge at Swansea City.