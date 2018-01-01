BBC Sport - Coleraine manager Oran Kearney wants to get 3G pitch
Coleraine boss Kearney keen to get 3G pitch
Coleraine manager Oran Kearney says the decision postpone their match against champions Linfield was the correct call.
The match at the Showgrounds was called off because of a waterlogged playing surface.
Kearney says he'd like Coleraine to get a 3G pitch like the one they train on at a local university.
