Albion Rovers v Airdrieonians: Tuesday pitch inspection before League One match
There will be a pitch inspection before Tuesday's Scottish League One match between Albion Rovers and Airdrieonians at Cliftonhill.
The inspection will take place at 11:00 GMT.
Rovers' game against Airdrie is one of 15 Scottish Professional Football League fixtures scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
There are full cards in the Championship and Leagues One and Two, with all games kicking off at 15:00.