BBC Sport - Stoke 0-1 Newcastle: I am still best-placed to manage Stoke - Hughes
I am still best-placed to manage Stoke - Hughes
- From the section Stoke
Mark Hughes insists he is still the best man available to manage Stoke City, after the Potters' poor form continued with a 1-0 defeat at home to Newcastle.
MATCH REPORT: Stoke 0-1 Newcastle
Watch highlights on Match of the Day on Tuesday 2 January at 22:45 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired