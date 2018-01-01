BBC Sport - Burnley 1-2 Liverpool: Clarets have come a long way in a year - Dyche
Burnley have come a long way in a year - Dyche
- From the section Burnley
Burnley manager Sean Dyche praises his players for the improvement they have made over the last 12 months, despite an injury-time home defeat to Liverpool.
MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-2 Liverpool
Watch highlights on Match of the Day on Tuesday 2 January at 22:45 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
