BBC Sport - Burnley 1-2 Liverpool: Klopp pleased with 'fantastic' Reds attitude

Klopp pleased with 'fantastic' Liverpool attitude

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises his team's attitude and character, after a late goal from Ragnar Klavan gave the Reds a 2-1 win at Burnley.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-2 Liverpool

Watch highlights on Match of the Day on Tuesday 2 January at 22:45 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

  Boxing

