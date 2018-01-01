BBC Sport - Burnley 1-2 Liverpool: Klopp pleased with 'fantastic' Reds attitude
Klopp pleased with 'fantastic' Liverpool attitude
- From the section Liverpool
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises his team's attitude and character, after a late goal from Ragnar Klavan gave the Reds a 2-1 win at Burnley.
MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-2 Liverpool
Watch highlights on Match of the Day on Tuesday 2 January at 22:45 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
