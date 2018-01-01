BBC Sport - Brighton 2-2 Bournemouth: Draw feels like two points lost - Hughton
Draw feels like two points lost - Hughton
Brighton boss Chris Hughton says his team's 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth "feels like two points lost", after the Seagulls twice let a lead slip.
