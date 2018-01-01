Gary Fraser: Partick Thistle midfielder signs contract extension

Partick Thistle midfielder Gary Fraser
Gary Fraser has made five appearances Partick Thistle since returning from a serious knee injury

Partick Thistle midfielder Gary Fraser has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old only agreed a short-term deal in the summer while recovering from a serious knee injury.

He has made five appearances since returning to the team in November, after 18 months out.

Last month, Fraser kicked the ball into the stand and it hit a supporter at Celtic Park, for which he apologised.

He said he "deeply regrets his actions" following Thistle's 2-0 defeat by Celtic.

