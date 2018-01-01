Aberdeen: Kari Arnason wants a new contract and a World Cup call up

Kari Arnason has made 16 appearances for Aberdeen this season, scoring twice

Aberdeen defender Kari Arnason wants the second half of the season to bring a World Cup call-up and a new contract.

The 35-year-old Iceland international was a regular throughout the qualifying campaign for Russia and for Derek McInnes's team so far this season.

"My aims for 2018 [are] I want to play as many games as I can," Arnason told RedTV.

"At the end of the season hopefully I will get a contract renewal and do well for Iceland at the World Cup."

Arnason has made 16 appearances for Aberdeen this season, in his second spell at the club.

He signed a one-year contract last summer, after leaving AS Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus, and wants to extend his stay at Pittodrie.

With Iceland having qualified for the World Cup finals, he has set himself dual targets to achieve in the second half of the season.

"Being one of the only players in the league going to the World Cup is a little extra thing to push you I suppose," Arnason said. "But it's no different whether a World Cup is coming up or not, my focus is on Aberdeen.

Arnason played for Iceland at Euro 2016, including the knockout stage win over England

"I've played almost every game for Iceland so I'm hoping I'll get the nod for Russia. I just need to keep playing for Aberdeen and playing well.

"Everyone's booking their flights now and my family's just booked up so everyone's buzzing for it.

"After the World Cup we will see what happens. It's up to the club now to approach me and hopefully they'll allow me to stay a bit longer. I love it here."

As Aberdeen, who have added Niall McGinn to their squad, prepare for a winter break training camp in Dubai, the team is three points better off than 12 months ago.

Arnason believes that there is still improvement to come, and that performances will improve in the latter half of the campaign.

"The negatives are we didn't do well enough against Celtic and Rangers but if you look at the points tally it's quite positive," Arnason added.

"We are all looking forward to the training camp in Dubai. It's good to get out of the cold for a bit and hopefully it can help us build for the second half of the season.

"It will be hard work over there but it's always good to get out on the golf course too."