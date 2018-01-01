Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Dundee, Falkirk, Hibernian

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Burnley could revive their summer interest in Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic, with the champions monitoring Dundee's Jack Hendry as a potential replacement (Daily Record)

The Dens Park club want a fee of £1.5m for Hendry, though, with other clubs monitoring his situation (The Sun)

Celtic are preparing for a busy month of transfers, and Stoke City are the latest English Premier League side to show an interest in Moussa Dembele, sending their chief scout to watch the French striker in Saturday's Old Firm game. (The Sun)

Rangers defender David Bates says the Ibrox side can still catch Celtic in the Premiership this season, following the 0-0 draw at Celtic Park. (The Scotsman)

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley says that he could not stand in the of Jimmy Nicholl returning to Rangers as assistant manager. (The Herald, newspaper)

Morton manager Jim Duffy says Nicholl is the "perfect" choice for assistant manager by Rangers boss Graeme Murty. (The Sun)

Bruno Alves's participation in Rangers' winter break training camp in Florida is in doubt with the Portuguese international still on crutches following an injury sustained in the Old Firm game as he flew out of the country. (Daily Record)

Connor Sammon, on loan at Partick Thistle from Hearts, wants to settle down at one club for the next spell of his career. (The Herald)

Hibernian midfielder Danny Swanson says he will switch off from football completely for a week following the "hardest year of my life". He wants to be fully recharged before the club's winter training camp in Portugal. (Daily Mail, newspaper)

Steven Hammell says Motherwell's defeat to local rivals Hamilton Academical will haunt him throughout the winter break. (The Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray says he may never recover his best form following six months out of tennis with a hip injury. (The Scotsman)