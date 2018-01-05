Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace (Mon)

Brighton and Crystal Palace played out a goalless draw in a Premier League match on 28 November

TEAM NEWS

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has no new injury problems, with midfielder Steve Sidwell remaining the only long-term absentee because of a back injury.

Connor Goldson, Beram Kayal and Jiri Skalak are all expected to play.

Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann and winger Jason Puncheon are both out for the rest of the season because of serious knee injuries.

Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and defenders Joel Ward and Mamadou Sakho are also unavailable for Roy Hodgson.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said: "I don't know how many changes I would have made without these injuries, the squad is thin on the ground.

"We'll have a strong, competitive team versus Brighton. We're aware it's a derby game and we'll treat it accordingly. We'll put out a team that we think is right.

"I've only experienced one game of this derby. This rivalry developed while I was working out of the country, not in my earlier years as a Crystal Palace supporter.

"Both sides share the fans' passion and their enthusiasm, this is one of the big games of the year."

MATCH FACTS

This will be the third time these two rivals have been drawn together in the FA Cup, with the last tie going to a second replay after the first two games ended in a stalemate in December 1976.

Brighton have failed to score against Crystal Palace in four of their last five encounters in all competitions, including each of the last three. In contrast, the Eagles have failed to score in three of the last four.

The Seagulls have progressed to the FA Cup fourth round in seven of the last eight campaigns, falling at the third round stage in 2015-16 against Hull City.