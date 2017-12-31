Kyle Lafferty: Hearts to appeal striker's red card against Aberdeen

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Aberdeen 0-0 Hearts

Hearts are to appeal against the red card shown to striker Kyle Lafferty during Saturday's 0-0 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

If the appeal fails, Lafferty would miss Hearts' next game, which is a Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against city rivals Hibernian on 21 January.

Lafferty was sent off by referee John Beaton with two minutes remaining after a late challenge on Graeme Shinnie.

Hearts manager Craig Levein described the decision as "harsh".

Northern Ireland striker Lafferty has been yellow-carded seven times after joining the Scottish Premiership club following his summer departure from Norwich City.

But this was the first red card he has picked up since playing for his country in a 4-2 World Cup qualifying defeat by Portugal in September 2013.