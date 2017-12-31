BBC Sport - Highlights: St Johnstone 0-2 Dundee
Highlights: St Johnstone 0-2 Dundee
Goals from Dundee's Marcus Haber and A-Jay Leitch-Smith extend St Johnstone's winless home run to seven matches. Commentary from Rob Maclean.
Match report: St Johnstone 0-2 Dundee
