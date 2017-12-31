Newport County: Exiles hope for three new faces to face Leeds in FA Cup

Two goals from Paul Hayes gave Wycombe a 2-0 lead at White Hart Lane last season in a tie they eventually lost 4-3

Newport County could have a trio of new faces available for their FA Cup third-round tie with Leeds United.

The Exiles will finally be able to hand a debut to striker Paul Hayes, who scored twice for Wycombe last season at the same stage against Tottenham.

Hayes joined County in October as a free agent but an issue with his registration has prevented his debut, although he is eligible from 3 January.

Boss Michael Flynn says he is also set to announce two new signings.

Speaking after the Exiles' 1-1 draw at Cheltenham, Flynn confirmed he has secured two new recruits ahead of the January transfer window.

Both players are likely to be available for their Cup tie at home to Leeds on Sunday, 7 January.

"There's a couple already done and I'm sure the club will announce that in due course," Flynn said.

"We can't do anything until the third of January but we will have a few in for Leeds."

Newport are understood to be keen on a reunion with former loanee Josh Sheehan. The Swansea City midfielder has been sidelined since March with an injury picked up at Newport, but is closing in on a return.

Small budget, small squad

Flynn says he wants to boost his squad after a season where Newport have defied expectations.

Despite only avoiding relegation last season in the final game of the season, the Exiles are currently just four points outside the League Two play-offs.

"We've got one of the smallest budgets and one of the smallest squads and we have over-achieved," he said.

"The players have been excellent, they've got themselves in a right good position. Lets give ourselves the opportunity to try and do something."

Flynn confirmed that he has held talks with the club's board about bringing in more players, but admits he may have to let some players go before adding fresh faces.

"You wouldn't like to think you have to rely on that [players leaving] but it probably will be," he said.

"I'm concentrating on trying to pin down a number of players we've already got here as well. I just hope everybody is thinking on my wavelength.

"I'm just hoping that I get some funds to capitalise on the position we are in. I've had the discussions and not had many answers."

Before the Leeds game, Newport host Exeter City in the league on New Year's Day.