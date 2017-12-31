BBC Sport - Highlights: Partick Thistle 2-0 Ross County
Highlights: Partick Thistle 2-0 Ross County
- From the section Scottish
Kris Doolan and Conor Sammon grab the goals as Partick Thistle beat Ross County to leave the Staggies bottom of the table.Commentary from Liam McLeod.
Match report: Partick Thistle 2-0 Ross County
