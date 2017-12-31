BBC Sport - Highlights: Motherwell 1-3 Hamilton Academical
Highlights: Motherwell 1-3 Hamilton Academical
- From the section Scottish
Hamilton Academical come from behind to beat Motherwell thanks to a Dougie Imrie penalty and goals from Rakish Bingham and Greg Docherty.Commentary from John Barnes.
Match report: Motherwell 1-3 Hamilton Academical
