BBC Sport - West Brom 1-1 Arsenal: Alan Pardew says Baggies earned 'fortunate' penalty
West Brom earned fortunate penalty - Pardew
- From the section West Brom
West Bromwich Albion boss Alan Pardew says his side "earned" a "fortunate" penalty in the 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal.
MATCH REPORT: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Arsenal
Watch all the weekend's goals on Match of the Day 2 from 22:00 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired