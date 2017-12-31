BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City: Pep Guardiola says refs need to protect players
Refs must protect players after De Bruyne injury - Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says referees must protect players after Kevin de Bruyne was injured by a challenge from Crystal Palace's Jason Puncheon.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester City
