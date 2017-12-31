Irish Premiership: Coleraine hope to have Darren McCauley back for Linfield game

Linfield are the only team to have defeated leaders Coleraine this season

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney is hoping Darren McCauley will be available for the New Year's Day Premiership tussle with Linfield at the Showgrounds.

Influential winger McCauley missed the leaders' 0-0 draw at Cliftonville on Saturday because of a flu bug that also affected forward Adam Mullan.

"They are going to have to be available because we are down to the bare bones," said the Bannsiders boss.

Linfield have also been hit by the flu while Aaron Burns will miss out.

Burns was ruled out of Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Crusaders by an injury which manager David Healy says will sideline the midfielder for another couple of weeks.

Jordan Stewart could again be ruled out for Linfield by flu while Coleraine's Aaron Traynor is suspended for Monday's game

Blues now 16 points behind Coleraine

Healy is hoping that Jordan Stewart, Louis Rooney and Chris Casement recover from the bugs which forced them to miss Saturday's game as the Blues slipped to fifth in the table - 16 points behind Coleraine.

After his recent injury problems, skipper Jamie Mulgrew did feature for 70 minutes against the Crues but it remains to be seen whether he will start at the Showgrounds.

"It is a quick turnaround but sometimes in football it's better to have a quick turnaround," added Healy, whose side are the only team to have beaten the Bannsiders this season.

"We go again. Coleraine are top of the league and we'll go there and put on a better performance."

Coleraine will be without defender Aaron Traynor after his second-half red card at Solitude which left Kearney infuriated.

However after being battered for most of the 90 minutes by the Reds, Kearney admitted that he was content with the draw even though Crusaders have moved to within two points of the Bannsiders - and with a game in hand.

"We have 15 or 16 odd games to go. A few weeks ago, it (our bigger points advantage) wasn't a huge issue and it probably hasn't changed now," sad Kearney.

Crues 'won't underestimate Mallards'

If Coleraine fail to win on Monday, a Crusaders victory at bottom-placed Ballinamallard will see them go top but manager Stephen Baxter says his team will not underestimate Gavin Dykes' strugglers.

"You can get undone in any game in this league," said Baxter.

"You don't talk yourselves up. We'll play the next game that comes in front of us and that's Ballinamallard on Monday."

Baxter is hoping Windsor Park goalscorer Gavin Whyte will be available after he was left with stud marks on his chest following a challenge.

Jordan Owens was also risked on Saturday even though he continues to be bothered by a hamstring twinge.

Gavin Dykes' Ballinamallard are five points adrift at the bottom of the table

Dykes insists Mallards can escape

Ballinamallard go into the game five points adrift of 11th-place Carrick Rangers after drawing 2-2 against their fellow strugglers on Friday night.

Mallards boss Dykes continues to insist that his team are capable of digging themselves out of their current predicament.

"A lot of our players are beginning to come into good form and they are only going to get better in the second half of the season," added Dykes.

"We will also be getting a few new faces in and that will hopefully help us to move in the right direction."

Carrick also host eighth-placed Dungannon Swifts after wasting the opportunity to put further daylight between themselves and the Mallards as Joshua McIlwaine hit a late equaliser for the Fermanagh club in Friday's game.

"We lacked the belief to finish off the game when it was 2-1," said Carrick boss David McAlinden.

Swifts boss Rodney McAree says his side will be aiming for maximum points "although it is never easy at Carrick".