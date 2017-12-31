Rangers: James Tavernier says it will be 'criminal' if side let standards slip

James Tavernier was denied on Old Firm goal by Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon

James Tavernier reckons Rangers can use the underdog mentality to help them find some consistency.

The Ibrox men earned a surprise 0-0 draw at Celtic on Saturday, having also won away to Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian in recent weeks.

Defeats by Hamilton, Dundee, Kilmarnock and St Johnstone have, however, been costly for Graeme Murty's side.

"Every team that plays us wants to work out of their skin, like we did to get a result on Saturday," Tavernier said.

"We have to take that mentality into those games because they will work their socks off to try to get a result against us."

The Ibrox outfit head to Florida during the Premiership's winter break, buoyed by the point they secured at Celtic Park.

Tavernier went close to a winner with an acrobatic effort that was well saved by Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon, with Alfredo Morelos also passing up two fine chances to win it for the visitors.

Alfredo Morelos is the Premiership's top scorer with 10 goals

The performance marked a positive end to 2017 for Rangers and Tavernier insists there is no excuse if the players now let their levels dip.

"We set the standards against Aberdeen and Hibs and didn't keep them up in the games after that," said the full-back.

"We have to keep that standard in every game and even every day through the week. From now, we can't be dropping below this.

"We can't drop from the performance we gave at Parkhead because it's criminal if we do so. We've got to keep the high standards and demand more from each other.

"This result sets us up for the second half of the season. We've got some time off then we go to Florida for two games over there.

"We'll regroup over there, get all the boys firing up."

Tavernier turned provider for Morelos' two chances, but the Premiership's top scorer was denied by Gordon and then nodded one wide as he was unable to add to his 10-goal league tally.

"Strikers will miss chances," Tavernier added. "I remember the last time we came here Waggy [Martyn Waghorn] missed two chances. It's just one of those things.

"Alfredo is a good lad and will move forward from this. We didn't come away losing, we came away with a point.

"We're obviously a little bit disappointed we didn't win the game."