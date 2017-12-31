BBC Sport - Highlights: Celtic 0-0 Rangers

Highlights: Celtic 0-0 Rangers

Celtic's Scott Sinclair and Rangers' Alfredo Morelos both miss chances as the second Old Firm game of the season ends goalless. Commentary from Liam McLeod.

Match report: Celtic 0-0 Rangers

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Celtic 0-0 Rangers

Video

Referees do not work enough - Wenger

Video

Refs must protect players - Guardiola after De Bruyne injury

Video

Liverpool's Salah has Messi vibe - Wright

Video

The NFL Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'It reminds me of the man who claimed to be my wife's husband'

Video

Highlights: Cardiff Blues 11-14 Scarlets

  • From the section Wales
Video

Klopp reveals Salah injury worry

Video

Ibrahimovic out for one month - Mourinho

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: Smith stars as Test is drawn

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Ozil and Sanchez have been spoilt - Keown

Video

Everton victim of their own errors - Allardyce

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan
Rugbytots Fun

Rugbytots South Hampshire

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired