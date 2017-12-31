BBC Sport - Highlights: Celtic 0-0 Rangers
Highlights: Celtic 0-0 Rangers
- From the section Scottish
Celtic's Scott Sinclair and Rangers' Alfredo Morelos both miss chances as the second Old Firm game of the season ends goalless. Commentary from Liam McLeod.
Match report: Celtic 0-0 Rangers
