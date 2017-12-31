BBC Sport - Nottingham Forest: Mark Warburton's final interview as Reds manager

Warburton's final interview as Forest manager

In his final BBC interview before being sacked, Mark Warburton said losing two successive home games was "unacceptable" and that he wanted players to be "braver".

Warburton was talking to BBC Radio Nottingham's Robin Chipperfield following their 1-0 home loss to Sunderland in the Championship on Saturday.

The 55-year-old was sacked the following morning.

READ MORE: Warburton sacked as Forest manager

MATCH REPORT: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Sunderland

Top videos

Audio

Warburton's final interview as Forest manager

Video

Liverpool's Salah has Messi vibe - Wright

Video

The NFL Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'It reminds me of the man who claimed to be my wife's husband'

Video

Klopp reveals Salah injury worry

Video

Ibrahimovic out for one month - Mourinho

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: Smith stars as Test is drawn

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Ozil and Sanchez have been spoilt - Keown

Video

Everton victim of their own errors - Allardyce

Video

Benitez targets January signings

Video

We tried absolutely everything to win - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Hughes defends Stoke team selection at Chelsea

Video

'Superstar' Kane off the market - Pochettino

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan
Rugbytots Fun

Rugbytots South Hampshire

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired