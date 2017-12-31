BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City: Roy Hodgson 'proud' of Eagles performance

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says he is proud of his side's performance following their 0-0 draw against Premier League leaders Manchester City.

MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 31 December at 22:00 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.

