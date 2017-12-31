BBC Sport - Liverpool star Mo Salah has Lionel Messi vibe - Ian Wright

Liverpool's Salah has Messi vibe - Wright

Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright says Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's style of play reminds him of Barcelona's Lionel Messi after the Egyptian inspired Liverpool's comeback in their 2-1 win over Leicester.

WATCH MORE: Klopp reveals Salah injury worry

Top videos

Video

Liverpool's Salah has Messi vibe - Wright

Video

The NFL Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'It reminds me of the man who claimed to be my wife's husband'

Video

Klopp reveals Salah injury worry

Video

Ibrahimovic out for one month - Mourinho

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: Smith stars as Test is drawn

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Ozil and Sanchez have been spoilt - Keown

Video

Everton victim of their own errors - Allardyce

Video

Benitez targets January signings

Video

We tried absolutely everything to win - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Hughes defends Stoke team selection at Chelsea

Video

'Superstar' Kane off the market - Pochettino

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan
Rugbytots Fun

Rugbytots South Hampshire

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired