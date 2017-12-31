Mark Warburton: Nottingham Forest sack manager after nine months in charge

Mark Warburton led Brentford to promotion from League One in 2013-14 and the Championship play-offs in the following season

Championship side Nottingham Forest have sacked manager Mark Warburton after nine months at the City Ground.

Forest have also sacked assistant David Weir while director of football Frank McParland has left the club.

Academy manager Gary Brazil will take over at Forest as their caretaker manager while they find a replacement.

Former Rangers boss Warburton, 55, was appointed in March on a two-and-a-half-year deal and helped Forest narrowly avoid relegation last season.

Warburton, Weir and McParland were all appointed towards the end of Fawaz Al Hasawi's ownership of the club and two months before a takeover by Greek shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis in May.

Forest, 14th in the table, have won one of their past seven league games and lost 1-0 at home to Sunderland on Saturday.

The side have lost 14 times in the league so far this term, the joint second-highest number of defeats in the Championship this season.

McParland joined Forest in March shortly before Warburton's arrival, having previously worked alongside him at Brentford, where he was sporting director.

The 58-year-old had also worked with Warburton at Rangers as the Scottish Premiership side's head of recruitment.